WILSON, George Alan Age 75, March 24, 2020, a lifelong resident of Malden; he was the son of Joseph B. Wilson and Margaret E. Wilson (Lindquist). George was a chemical plant manager, a former member of the Malden Moose, and the drummer for the Black Barons of Malden. He loved fishing, pool, golf, boating, and camping. George is survived by his wife Linda Joyce Wilson (Aster), son David A. Wilson, and daughters Julie Doucette and Darlene McCabe, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Joseph "Sonny" Wilson and Robert Wilson, and his sister Janice Coughlan. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
