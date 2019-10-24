|
SMITH, George Allan Jr. Age 93, of Mansfield, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence at The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose-Marie Catherine (Cadorette) Smith, to whom he was married for fifty years and who died on August 5, 2003. Born on September 15, 1926 in Dorchester, MA, he was the son of the late George Allan Smith, Sr. and the late Anna Elizabeth (Coughlan) Smith. He was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1944 and received a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. George proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Reuben James. He worked for more than thirty years for the Boston Regional office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, most recently as Acting Director, before retiring. A resident of Mansfield for the past eight years, he previously lived in Attleboro, MA, and was a longtime member of St. Mark's Church in Attleboro Falls. The center of George's life was his beloved family, and he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed cruise vacations with Rose-Marie and his family and spending time with them camping in Maine. George was an avid Boston sports fan and delighted in attending games and, in his later years, watching Patriots games with his children on Sundays. He was passionate about music and was a proud member of the South Shore Concert Band for fifty years. Their music is part of the collection at the Ringling Museum and the Smithsonian Institution. George was also a member of the Massasoit Senior Band for eight years, and an active member of the Waltham American Legion for several years. George was the loving father of Georgianna Harris and her husband, Andrew Harris, of Carlisle, MA; David A. Smith and his wife, Heather McCrystal, of North Attleboro, MA; and Bruce E. Smith and his wife, Marybeth (Sellmayer) Smith, of North Attleboro, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Benjamin, Ethan, Emily, Melissa, Matthew, Brendan, Kevin, and Catherine, and the adoring great-grandfather of Nora and Callahan. George was the brother of the late Weston Smith. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA followed by a Celebration of his Life at the Bella Sarno restaurant at 553 Kelley Blvd., North Attleborough, MA 02760 beginning at 11:30am. Private Graveside Services with full Military Honors will later be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. George loved to send flowers to others, and so in lieu of flowers for his services, his family asks that you brighten someone else's day by sending flowers to them in his memory. Alternatively, donations can be made in memory of George to the Jimmy Fund. George's family would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone at The Village of Willow Crossings in Mansfield for their genuine friendship, care and compassion. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guestbook at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019