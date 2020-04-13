|
MANZELLI, George Anthony Sr. Of Reading, longtime resident of Somerville and originally from the West End of Boston, passed away peacefully on April 10th, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Catherine Manzelli (Church). Devoted father of Donna Rogers and her husband Rick of Reading, Anthony Manzelli and his wife Teri, and the late George Manzelli, Jr. Dear son of the late Antonio Manzelli and Caroline (Ciampa). Loving brother of the late Alfred, Joseph, Albert Manzelli, Concetta (Manzelli) Leduc, Mario, Michael, and Mary (Manzelli) Finizza. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Jacqueline, and Veronica Rogers, Sabrina Manzelli, and Eric Pettorossi. Adored great-grandfather of Rosemary Chabrier Rogers and loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral arrangments under the direction of the Cota Funeral Home. All Services at the moment are being privately held due to the Covid-19 virus. Formal Service for George will be announced at a later date.
