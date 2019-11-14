Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE ANTHONY MARKEN Obituary
MARKEN, George Anthony Of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years of Kathleen (Panetsos). Father of Anthony G. (Kristin) of Dover, Timothy G. (Erica) of Newton, Gregory G. (Donna) of Dunstable, and Michelle Rouse (Timothy) of Wrentham. Brother of Charles, Demosthenes, and Katherine Kriketos. Grandfather of George, Demitri, Nicholas, Alexander, Peter, Elena, Marina, Georgia, and Serena.

George was a founding member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston, MA and a devout member of St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church in Cotuit, MA. A 70-year member of Grand Lodge of Boston, Scottish Rite Masons, Mr. Marken was also a past Master of Marine Lodge A.F.A.M. Falmouth. A Shriner, his volunteer efforts were dedicated to the Shriner Hospitals for Children, which provides life changing care to children in need.

He followed in the footsteps of his father, Anthony, who founded and operated the Falmouth Fruit Exchange in Falmouth in the 1930's, which led to Marken Fruit and Produce which serviced the Cape and Islands from a warehouse behind Main Street till the 70s when he moved the business to Hyannis to better service the Cape.

The Marken Family would like to acknowledge and thank the compassionate staff of the Royal Falmouth Nursing Home and Rehab Center on Main Street whose selfless efforts profoundly contributed to George's final years of life.

The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, November 17 from 2 - 5 pm at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., Falmouth, MA. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, November 18 at 9 am at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA with interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Jones Rd, Falmouth, MA.

If desired, donations in lieu of flowers in Mr. Marken's name may be made to: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493, , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, or St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church 62 Main St., Cotuit, MA 02635.

For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
