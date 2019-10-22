|
|
McMANAMA, George B., M.D. Longtime Saint Elizabeth's Physician, WW II Vet Of Belmont, died at home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was 99. Dr. McManama, a longtime Belmont resident, was born in Waltham on January 9, 1920, a son of the late Dr. John C. and Elizabeth G. (Winkel) McManama. He graduated from Boston College High School, Boston College and from Tufts Medical School in 1944. During World War II, he served as a captain with the United States Army in Germany. After the war, he completed his surgical residency at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. He began his private surgical practice in Waltham in 1949, and was on the staff at Saint Elizabeth's for over 55 years. In 1985, he also began working at the Student Health Center at Boston College, along with his brother, Dr. John C. McManama, and continued that association until 2008. Dr. McManama also trained surgical residents at Saint Elizabeth's and was on the faculty of Tufts Medical School. He and his wife of seventy-four years, Virginia, moved to Belmont in 1950 where they raised their seven children. Dr. McManama was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed Boston College football and hockey, summers at Humarock Beach, and tennis at the Belmont Hill Club. He derived his greatest pleasure from attending his children's sporting events and extracurricular activities. In addition to his wife, Virgina T. (Spang) McManama, he leaves his daughters, Marybeth Crabtree (Paul) of Naples, Florida, Janet Linehan (Mark) of Cotuit, Carol Berry of Westwood, Virginia Duffy (Mike) of Andover, Deborah McManama of Wake Forest, North Carolina; his sons, Dr. George McManama, Jr. (Rhonda) of Mashpee and Robert McManama (Diane) of Kennebunk, Maine; 32 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was a brother of the late Agnes Cohn Quinn, Dr. John C. McManama, Jr., Rosemary Quinn, and Elizabeth 'Betty' Kasper. Family and friends will honor and remember Dr. McManama's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at www.jimmyfund.org For guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019