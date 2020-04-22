Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
GEORGE PERRY
GEORGE B. PERRY II


1937 - 2020
PERRY, George B. II Of Reading, April 21, 2020. Devoted husband of Phyllis M. (Howarth) Perry and the late Lois (Boyd) Perry. He is also survived by his son James B. Perry, grandchildren Kenneth T. Perry and Constance C. Perry, stepson Charles Parshley, daughter-in-law Linda C. Tallent, and his late sister Ellen L. Perry. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in George's memory to the Reading Firefighter Assoc. Local 1640, 757 Main St., Reading, MA 01867 or to the Parkinson's Disease Assoc., 72 East Concord St. c-3, Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements are under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
