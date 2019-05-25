BERTMAN, George 97, of Revere, MA and Boca Raton, FL, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family, on May 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Bertman was born in Malden, MA, son of the late Harry and Mollie (Wexler) Bertman. He was the devoted husband of Muriel (Brooks) Bertman with whom he shared 68 loving years of marriage. He was the beloved father of Anne Yanow and her husband Mark, and Susan Solomon; adoring grandfather of Brooke Yanow, Jonathan Yanow and his wife Jennifer, and Jared Solomon. Dear brother of the late Jack Bertman and Ruth Goldberg. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would also like to thank and acknowledge the support and kindness of Mrs. Rose Jasmin. Mr. Bertman was raised and educated in Malden, MA. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in Northern Europe. Shortly after the war, George married Muriel and built their home in Revere where they raised their family. Until his retirement, George was a postal supervisor at several U.S. Post Offices in the metro-Boston area. George was an avid reader and a life-long learner. He enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida and playing golf with his family and close friends. George was a Mason and belonged to the Aleppo chapter. He was a member of Odd Fellows, Kearsarge Lodge #217, located in Swampscott, MA – a fraternal organization, specializing in community service. He also belonged to the Jewish War Veterans and Congregation Tifereth Israel in Revere. A funeral service for George will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 9:00 am at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., SALEM, MA with interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St, Sharon, MA. Following interment, condolence calls may be made at Crown Pointe Condominium Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of George Bertman to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, https://give.caredimensions.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300 Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019