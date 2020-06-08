|
|
COOKMAN, George Billings Of Wakefield, age 83, died Saturday, June 6, at Wingate at Sharon, after a period of declining health. He is survived by two sons: Geoffrey Cookman, of Easton, and David Cookman, of Canton, a daughter, Elizabeth Andon and her husband John, of Norfolk, four grandchildren: Lindsay, Kailey, James and William Andon: his wife Bonnie's children, Roy E. Braswell, II and Debby Krause; and his former wife, Esther Cookman, of Canton. He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Yvonne "Bonnie" Cookman, 2017. The son of Herbert C. and Hester Elizabeth (Billings) Cookman, George was born in Northampton, November 11, 1936. He was a graduate of Thayer Academy, in Braintree, and attended Boston University. He was a veteran of the US Navy. For most of his working career, George worked in advertising and sales. In more recent years, he was a courier for various companies in the Boston area. Prior to living in Wakefield, George lived many years in Gloucester and Canton. George enjoyed collecting music and audio visual equipment, playing the banjo and harmonica. He liked to cook and always followed world events. Graveside services at Main Street Cemetery, Hatfield, will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to Project ComeBack, 583 Adams St., Holliston, MA 01746. www.projectcomeback.org Project ComeBack is a non-profit equine-rescue therapy helping those who have endured trauma, with a focus on military Veterans, founded by George's granddaughter. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com Carr Funeral Home 24 Hill St., Whitinsville 508-234-2330 www.carrfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for George Billings COOKMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020