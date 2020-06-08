Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE COOKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE BILLINGS COOKMAN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE BILLINGS COOKMAN Obituary
COOKMAN, George Billings Of Wakefield, age 83, died Saturday, June 6, at Wingate at Sharon, after a period of declining health. He is survived by two sons: Geoffrey Cookman, of Easton, and David Cookman, of Canton, a daughter, Elizabeth Andon and her husband John, of Norfolk, four grandchildren: Lindsay, Kailey, James and William Andon: his wife Bonnie's children, Roy E. Braswell, II and Debby Krause; and his former wife, Esther Cookman, of Canton. He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Yvonne "Bonnie" Cookman, 2017. The son of Herbert C. and Hester Elizabeth (Billings) Cookman, George was born in Northampton, November 11, 1936. He was a graduate of Thayer Academy, in Braintree, and attended Boston University. He was a veteran of the US Navy. For most of his working career, George worked in advertising and sales. In more recent years, he was a courier for various companies in the Boston area. Prior to living in Wakefield, George lived many years in Gloucester and Canton. George enjoyed collecting music and audio visual equipment, playing the banjo and harmonica. He liked to cook and always followed world events. Graveside services at Main Street Cemetery, Hatfield, will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to Project ComeBack, 583 Adams St., Holliston, MA 01746. www.projectcomeback.org Project ComeBack is a non-profit equine-rescue therapy helping those who have endured trauma, with a focus on military Veterans, founded by George's granddaughter. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com Carr Funeral Home 24 Hill St., Whitinsville 508-234-2330 www.carrfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for George Billings COOKMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -