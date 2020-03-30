Boston Globe Obituaries
BRONSTEIN, George Bronstein, George, of East Falmouth, MA, entered into rest March 30, 2020, at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette (Shamitz) Bronstein. Devoted father of Marjorie Katz and her husband David, Paula Bronstein, and Marc Bronstein and his wife Beth. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Epstein, and her husband Michael, Amy Dubois and her husband Michael, Jordan Bronstein and the late Kyle Bronstein, and adored great-grandfather of Owen Dubois and Drew Dubois. Dear uncle of Steven Bronstein. Loving brother of the late Arnold Bronstein and Robert Bronstein. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
