COSTONIS, George C. "Man About Town", Business Leader, Family Man, Friend George C. Costonis passed away on November 24, 2020 in a long-term care facility in Stuart, Florida, from cardiac arrest at the age of 91. George was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, where he continued to live, marry and raise a family. He impacted the Town and his friends through his philanthropy and businesses until much later in life when he moved to Lehigh Acres, Florida. George was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Sylvia Costonis. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth St. Claire and her husband, Randy, Kevin Costonis, Chris Costonis, Stephanie Costonis and Maria Travis. George is also survived by his grandchildren, Monique St.Claire, Chantal St.Claire, KC Costonis, Jacklyn Costonis and Christina Costonis and several beautiful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved siblings, Johann Lee, Sylvia Favaloro, and her husband, Cosimo, Arthur Costonis and his wife, Ricki, Anthony Costonis and his wife, Dorothy, and John Costonis and his wife, Susan. George will always be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his sisters, Anne Fuccione and Lillian Costonis. The family also wants to acknowledge George's three "Florida Angels," caretakers: Joy Garofalo, Anna Rubio and Judy Gates. George started his first entrepreneurial venture – selling fruits, vegetables and produce in an open backed produce truck called "George's Fruit Bowl." He then established Modern Decorators, Inc., a firm that became one of the largest employers in the Town during the mid-50s to the late 1980's. During this period, George also started a general construction company and devoted much of his activity to identify and fund several major real estate development projects in the Town of Winthrop, including apartment buildings, hotels, unattached dwellings, RV parks just to name a few. One of his major accomplishments was the introduction of the very first condominium building to be built in the Town of Winthrop and indeed, in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. At the time, condominium law was just being developed. George had to make the case that condo living can make a huge difference to the community including increased valuation of real estate property, new tax revenues, as well as the stimulation of new economic activity within the Town. The vision became reality and today Winthrop has been a prime beneficiary of these efforts, Despite this whirlwind of activity, George was quite willing to share his experiences within the community both in public and private. George inspired several of his former employees to start their own businesses which helped to launch many successful careers. He invited friends, family and concerned citizens of the community to help fund many initiatives; improving the athletic programs in the Town including funding the start of the Winthrop High School Hockey Program as well as the initial construction of the Winthrop Little League baseball field. As an avid sportsman, George sponsored several informal fun sport trips and events including Stanley Cup trips to Montreal, annual trips to the New England Patriots and NFL Super Bowls, while Red Sox tickets were always available for distribution. These were fantastic times and events fondly remembered by those have been able to participate. George will always be most remembered as a "Man About Town" and great friend. Everywhere he went, people were drawn to his can-do attitude, quick wit, kindness, generosity, and willingness to talk for hours on almost any topic. Indeed, the Town of Winthrop lost a true leader and friend. We will all miss his presence in our daily lives. Given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Memorial Service will be held by the family with a celebration of George's life deferred for a future date in New England this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to Winthrop Charities, 28 Thornton Street, Winthrop, MA 02152 where the donations will be used by the Sylvia Costonis Charitable Trust to support local organizations and philanthropic events in the Town.