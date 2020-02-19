Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
GEORGE SPENCER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE C. SPENCER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE C. SPENCER Sr. Obituary
SPENCER, George C. Sr. A lifelong Everett resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 19th, 2020, at 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Rita H. (Punch) Spencer. Loving father of Cheryl A. LaMonte and her husband Robert, Stephen P. Spencer, and George C. Spencer, Jr. and his late wife Karen. Cherished grandfather of George, III, Shaine, Zachary, Tess, and Brian. Dear brother of the late Ella King and the late C. Donald Spencer. George was a member of the Everett Lions Club. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Friday, February 21st from 4-8 pm. Services on Saturday at 10 am will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367

View the online memorial for George C. Sr. SPENCER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -