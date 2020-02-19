|
SPENCER, George C. Sr. A lifelong Everett resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 19th, 2020, at 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Rita H. (Punch) Spencer. Loving father of Cheryl A. LaMonte and her husband Robert, Stephen P. Spencer, and George C. Spencer, Jr. and his late wife Karen. Cherished grandfather of George, III, Shaine, Zachary, Tess, and Brian. Dear brother of the late Ella King and the late C. Donald Spencer. George was a member of the Everett Lions Club. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Friday, February 21st from 4-8 pm. Services on Saturday at 10 am will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020