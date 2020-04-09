|
ANDERSON, George D. Age 69, died in Florida on March 27th after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Anderson, with whom he shared 43 happy years of marriage. George received a B.S. degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University, and later achieved a Master's degree in Public Administration at Suffolk University. A longtime resident of Lexington, George served in the Police Department there for 42 years. He retired several years ago as a detective sergeant. In 2018, George and his wife relocated to Marco Island in Florida to enjoy the year-round warmth and sunshine. George was a quiet and thoughtful man, but he had a great sense of humor and enjoyed every aspect of his life. When not working, he loved to read his newspapers and World War II history books. He and his wife loved to travel and took many exciting trips together. Tuscany was his all-time favorite. In addition to his wife, George leaves his sister Barbara of Lexington, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020