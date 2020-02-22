|
McCARTHY, George D. Age 94, of Chelmsford, MA, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20 at Summer Place retirement community. WWII Veteran, served as Motor Machinist Mate 2/C on the USS Hilbert DE 742 during 1944-1946. Retired President of the local Firemen and Oilers union for the Boston & Maine Railroad after a 40 year career. Mr. McCarthy's proudest achievements were his service in the U.S Navy and dedication to his family. He was a big fan of film noir movies and a voracious reader. Interested in all subjects ranging from aviation to zen, he would devour 3-4 books a week and navigate his way through endless links on his Kindle tablet. George was a talented artist, a master craftsman, and he had a hilarious sense of humor. His hobbies included woodworking, creative writing, sketching. and painting works of art. He enjoyed building cabinetry, furniture, and wooden toys that are keepsakes cherished by family, friends and neighbors.
Born in Fall River, he spent his formative years in Somerville. Son of the late George and Gloria (Audette) McCarty. One of 4 children, he was predeceased by 2 siblings. Brother of the late Edward J. McCarty and late wife Janice of Hyannis and his sister the late Gloria C. (McCarty) Santangelo and late husband Nicholas of Costa Mesa, CA. He leaves many nieces and nephews.
George was the beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Cameron). He is survived by his sister Evelyn (McCarty) Nolan of Richmond, VA and his 7 children, Patricia A. (McCarthy) Unger and husband Curtis of Rockledge, FL; Daniel E. McCarthy and wife Faith of North Andover, MA; Eleanor M. (McCarthy) Canto of Dunnellon, FL; Steven D. McCarthy of Haverhill; Therese L. (McCarthy) Savoie of Quincy; Margaret E. (McCarthy) Slack and husband David of Hampton, NH; and Catherine M. (McCarthy) Archer and husband Jonathan of Pennsylvania. He leaves 11 grandchildren, Thomas J. (Page) Waldenberg and wife Lindsey of NC and Cody W. Dochterman of FL; Darren J. McCarthy and wife Anne of Portland, OR and James E. McCarthy of Pelham, NH; Jennifer L. Benoit of Holbrook, MA and Matthew D. Benoit of Haverhill; Taylor McCarthy and Aaron Savoie of Quincy; Cameron Slack of Hampton, NH; Daniella M. McCarthy and Peyton A. McCarthy-Richardson of Quincy.
His Memorial Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30am at the Farmer and Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, Jamaica Plain VAMC Campus, 150 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA at www.boston.va.gov/giving/donation_opportunities.asp www.farmeranddee.com
