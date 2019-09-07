|
PETERS, George D. Of Westwood, Sept. 6. Beloved husband of Cleopatra (George) and dear father of Dennis Peters, and his wife Lynn, of Jacksonville, FL, Nicholas Peters, and his wife Liza, of Monson, and Joseph Peters, and his wife Katherine, of Medway. Proud grandfather of Zachary, Allison, Jason, and Kyra Peters. Brother of the late Dorothy Tasi, and her late husband James, and brother-in-law of the late Vasil George. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours, Tues., 4-7 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., Westwood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Wed, at 10 am, at the Funeral Home, followed by interment in New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493, would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019