CORRECTION PETERS, George D. Of Westwood, formerly of West Roxbury, died Friday, September 6th peacefully at home. He was 86. George was born in Seattle, Washington, the son of Dionis and Thomaidha Peters, immigrants from Albania. He graduated from South Boston High School and served in the Marine Corps as a veteran of the Korean War. George was a 44 year veteran of the Boston Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1998. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and watching his sons and his grandchildren play sports. George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cleopatra (George), and is the beloved father of Dennis Peters, and his wife Lynn, of Jacksonville, FL, Nicholas Peters, and his wife Liza, of Monson, and Joseph Peters, and his wife Katherine, of Medway. He was the proud grandfather of Zachary, Allison, Jason, and Kyra Peters. George was the brother of the late Dorothy Tasi, and her late husband James, and the brother-in-law of the late Vasil George. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours, will be held Tuesday, from 4-7 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Wednesday, at 10 am at the Funeral Home, followed by interment in New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Demetrios Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493, would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019