SUTTON, George D. Of Woburn, June 2nd, at the age of 67. Devoted husband of Elaine (Foley) Sutton. Adored son of the late Helen Guerin. Beloved nephew of Vincent Ghioni of Medford and the late Agnes Ghioni. Dear brother of Ronald and John Guerin and the late Robert Sutton. Cherished brother-in-law of Shirley Beek of Burlington, John Foley, his wife Trinda of CT, Susan Sutton Peterson, her husband Herb of Clinton, MA and the late Henry Beek. Loving uncle of Michael Sutton and Erin Thompson of Upton, MA, Matthew Sutton, his wife Christy of ME, Daniel Foley, his wife Trisha of PA, Karen Russel May, Kristen Sorenson, her husband James, Barbara Scola, her husband Stephen, all of Billerica, Lisa Dubois, her husband Andrew of IL, Melissa McGuirk of CA, as well as survived by many great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private at this time and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020