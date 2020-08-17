|
|
VARTZELIS, Fr. George D. Age 92, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham, MA where he resided since July 2016. Born in Beverly, MA on April 29, 1928, Fr. Vartzelis was the son of Louis D. and Catherine D. (Rena Cravatis) Vartzelis. He lived in Beverly and graduated high school from St. Joseph Académie in Salem, MA in 1946 before entering St. John's Seminary in Brighton, MA. Fr. Vartzelis was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston by Archbishop Richard Cushing on September 29, 1953 as a member of the second class of 1953. This second class was ordained early to make room at the seminary which was overflowing with seminarians at the time. Fr. Vartzelis served the faithful in many Massachusetts parishes since he was ordained as assistant or associate, including assignments to St. Anne in Littleton (1953), Our Lady of the Lake in Monponsett (1955), All Saints in Roxbury (1955), St. Joseph in Lynn (1960), St. Agnes in Reading (1964), St. Matthias in Marlboro (1971), and St. Margret in Dorchester (1971). After serving in Dorchester, he was assigned as pastor at Sacred Heart in Cambridge (1975), Sacred Heart in Roslindale (1984), St. Thomas Aquinas in Nahant (1990), and St. James the Great in Wellesley (1997). Fr. Vartzelis also served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy Reserve (1961 – 1975) and served as the first Director of Personnel for the Boston Archdiocese in the 1970s for 8 years. Fr. Vartzelis retired upon completing his assignment at St. James the Great in 2003, however, he continued to minister to the parishioners of St. Patrick in Stoneham, St. Raphael in Medford, St. Joseph in Lincoln, and Precious Blood in Dover, as well as saying Mass at Concord Hospital during his retirement until he became physically unable to continue in late-2015, after which he continued to informally minister at Maristhill to the extent he could by participating in daily masses, giving blessings, a baptism, and anointing of the sick, spiritually enriching the lives of those around him. A very gracious and generous man, Fr. Vartzelis made a significant impact on the lives of his family and friends in addition to the many parishioners he ministered to during his years of pastoral service. He was greatly loved by all those he touched and served. He will always be remembered for his boundless devotion to his work and his loved ones, as well as his unfailing zest for life and sense of humor. Fr. Vartzelis was an avid and voracious reader and a devoted student of history who enjoyed listening to classical music and attending concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He also traveled extensively, both domestically and abroad, visiting numerous countries in his travels. Among his many trips, he often traveled with his nephew, Douglas, including a trip around the world trip in 1968. He loved to talk about the many things he saw and learned on his trips, and he was especially fond of telling stories about his trip around the world. In addition to his deceased parents Louis and Catherine, Fr. Vartzelis leaves his sister Gloria Melanson, wife of Noel Melanson (both deceased) and his brother Theodore and his wife Cynthia (both deceased), his nephew Douglas Melanson and his nieces Leigh Melanson-Adams, Kathleen (Melanson) Faigen and Janis Melanson and their spouses, and niece Deborah Vartzelis. He also leaves several cousins and grand- nieces and nephews. Fr. Vartzelis will lie in repose on Thursday from 10AM-11:30AM in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot St., Beverly, followed by his Funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 12PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private burial will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem. For those wishing to pay a tribute in honor of Fr. Vartzelis, donations may be made in his name to Catholic Charities at 117 N. Common St., Lynn, MA 01902. Arrangements entrusted to the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020