Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
GEORGE E. "EDDIE" CONNOLLY

GEORGE E. "EDDIE" CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, George E. "Eddie" Lifelong resident of Dorchester passed away September 26th. Beloved brother of the late Barbara T. Waggett and her late husband Frederick, and Mary, Martin, John and Margaret Connolly. Uncle of Frederick, Michael, Kevin and Gerard Waggett. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday morning, at 11 am. Visiting Hours prior to the Service Tuesday morning, from 10 to 11 am. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Retired Captain Suffolk County Sherriff's Department. Veteran United States Army.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
