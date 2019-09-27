|
CONNOLLY, George E. "Eddie" Lifelong resident of Dorchester passed away September 26th. Beloved brother of the late Barbara T. Waggett and her late husband Frederick, and Mary, Martin, John and Margaret Connolly. Uncle of Frederick, Michael, Kevin and Gerard Waggett. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday morning, at 11 am. Visiting Hours prior to the Service Tuesday morning, from 10 to 11 am. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Retired Captain Suffolk County Sherriff's Department. Veteran United States Army. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019