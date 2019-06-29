Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for GEORGE DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE E. DALEY Jr.

GEORGE E. DALEY Jr. Obituary
DALEY, George E. Jr. Of Arlington, June 28th, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances M. (Langone). Loving father of George Daley, III (Sherida) of Haverhill, David Daley (Joe Keller) of Wilmington, and Thomas Daley (Cheryl) of Byfield. Brother of Margaret McCarron, Louise Reeves, Richard Daley, Eleanor Moran, Dolores Kelley, and Robert Daley. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, July 3rd at 9 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Late US Navy veteran of WW II. For directions or obituary, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
