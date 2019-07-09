JONES, George E. Age 86 years, of Plymouth, formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC, June 23, 2019. Husband of the late Arlene M. (Emhof) Jones, son of the late Eric and Doreen (Ackler) Jones. Father of Denise Malone and her husband Timothy of Agawam, Lorinda Coulter and her husband James of Plymouth and Melissa Wentz and her husband Michael of Pearland, TX. Grandfather of Matthew and Lauren Malone, Elizabeth and Hadley Coulter, and Saul, Naomi and Isaac Wentz. Uncle of Jan Samson (James) Elaine Kotary and Terry Zike (James). A Memorial Service will be held in the Davis Life Celebrations Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., (Manomet) PLYMOUTH, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will be at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina. Because of George's passion for the support of curing Alzheimer's disease, in lieu of flowers, lease consider a memorial gift to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com



