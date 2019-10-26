|
|
LESSARD, George E. Of Natick, passed away on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Reiser) Lessard. Devoted father of Paul Lessard and his wife Nadine of Natick, and the late Jennifer Lessard. Survived by nine brother and three sisters. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Son of the late Alphedore and Rosalina (Tremblay) Lessard. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Tuesday, October 29th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday October 28th from 6-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019