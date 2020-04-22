Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE E. MCMILLAN


1946 - 2020
GEORGE E. MCMILLAN Obituary
McMILLAN, George E. Age 74, beloved husband of Joan (Connolly) McMillan, died Friday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington after complications from cancer surgery and treatment. He was born in Everett, February 7, 1946, a son of the late John and Dorothy (Burrows) McMillan and lived in Medford before moving to Billerica 46 years ago. George graduated from Malden Catholic High School and went on to Northeastern University to earn his Bachelor's and two Masters degrees in Engineering and Computer Science. He was employed as an engineer for Western Union, Digital and HP for over 25 years. One of his greatest joys was skiing, and he was a member of the National Ski Patrol for 35 years at both Bromley and Magic Mountains. He was a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica and held the level of third degree within the Knights of Columbus. George enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Alton Bay, NH and on the golf course. Besides his wife, George is survived by his daughter, Heather Vivenzio and her husband James of Stratham, NH; his son, John McMillan of Lynnfield; his sister, Marjorie McMillan of Medford and his grandchildren, Alicia and Kyle Vivenzio. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bart Adaptive Sports Center at Bromley Ski Resort bartadaptive.org or Bromley Ski Patrol, Bromley Mountain, 3984 Route 11, Peru, VT 05152. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
