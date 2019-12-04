Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for GEORGE ATAMIAN
GEORGE F. ATAMIAN

GEORGE F. ATAMIAN Obituary
ATAMIAN, George F. Age 81, of Stoneham, MA, a Worcester, MA native, Dec. 2, 2019. Son of the late Frank & Juhar (Yeranian) Atamian. Husband of Paula R. (Rudenauer) Atamian of Stoneham. Father of George D. Atamian of Boxford, MA & Stephen M. Atamian of Southbridge, MA. Grandfather of Julia. Brother of Alice Atamian & husband Phillip Picard of Atkinson, NH & Frank Atamian & wife Letty of Grafton, MA. Brother-in-law of Ellen & Richard Schwenterly of Concord, MA. Also survived by many beloved nieces & nephews. Funeral Service Mon., Dec. 9th at 11:00AM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON with a reception to follow in the Colonial Inn, 48 Monument Sq., Concord, MA. Burial is at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
