CAPANO, George F. III Of Andover. Son of George, Jr. and Madeline (Zizza) Capano of Andover. Brother of Anthony M. and his wife Jennifer of FL, Christian Tavares and her husband David of Andover, Christopher P. of Andover, Madelyn Curry and her husband Douglas of Andover, Michael J. and his wife Erin of Andover and Richard A. and his wife Sarah of NH. George is also survived by several nephews, niece and extended family. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all Services at the moment are privately held. Future Services to include family and friends will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to Greater New England Muscular Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements under the direction of Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020