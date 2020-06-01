|
|
CARROLL, George F. Aged 85, of South Yarmouth, formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully at his childhood home on May 29, 2020, with family by his side. He is the beloved husband of 49 years to Elizabeth (Donovan) Carroll. Beloved son of the late Catherine "Burrie" Carroll and Edward J. Carroll, Sr. Besides his wife, George is survived by his two daughters, Jean Kane of Brookline and Catherine Marquis of Framingham; his two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lillian Kane also of Brookline; and his many nephews and nieces. He was the brother of the late Edward J. Carroll, Jr., Lieutenant, Brookline Fire Department. George was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a senior life member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, American Legion and a life member of the Marine Corps League and the (). Retired employee of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Information Technology Division. Retired Sealer of Weights and Measures for the Town of Brookline. George was a resident of South Yarmouth and formerly a lifelong resident of Brookline. He was a proud member of Brookline High School class of 1953. Known for enjoying card games, granddad jokes, and restaurant meals with family, George will be missed. Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 virus. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Please check Bell O'Dea Funeral Home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to either the or a local food bank would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, MA 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 2 to June 7, 2020