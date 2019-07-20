CRONIN, George F. Jr. Age 81, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born to parents George and Helen Cronin of West Roxbury in 1937. He attended Boston College High School, the University of Notre Dame, received a Master's degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University, and a law degree from Boston University School of Law. He was chosen "most reliable" by his undergraduate class at Notre Dame and was elected president of his law school class. George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Louise (Rando) and his four children: George F. Cronin, and his wife Leigh, daughters Maribeth Fitzgerald and husband Edward, Kerry Cronin and husband Dr. Elliott Martin, and Andrea Flaherty and her husband Sean. In addition, George leaves his loving grandchildren: Teddy, Patrick, Harrison, Emily, Mary Louise, Elizabeth and Audrey, all of West Roxbury. George is also survived by his sister, Patricia (Cronin) Collins, niece Lynne and her family. In addition to his love of family, George was devoted to public service and helping others. He practiced law for decades, serving as a strong advocate for those who needed a voice in the pursuit of justice. George also spent many years serving in various capacities in state government. In 1963, he began a long and rewarding career at the State House, working for Governor Endicott Peabody. In 1964, George was elected to the Governor's Council, motivated by his belief in the role that government plays in assisting the disadvantaged. He served with distinction until 1982, when he resigned his seat to become the Governor's Council's Administrative Secretary, a position that he held and was deeply committed to until his death. George's creative spirit led to his life-long passion as a collector of books and art. He made many close friends while traveling throughout New England to collectors' shows. George loved to surprise his friends, children, and grandchildren with his latest discoveries. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, July 24th at 9am. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Tuesday 5-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019