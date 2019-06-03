HARGRAVES, George F. Age 83, of Marshfield, MA, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family. He was born on February 15, 1936, in Northampton, MA to Maclyn (Huxley) and George F. Hargraves, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grill) Hargraves, a daughter, Janice Fairhurst, and her partner, James Corbett, of Duxbury, three grandchildren, Kirsten Tyler, Lauren Beatrice, and Nicholas Beatrice, and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, William Hargraves, of Northampton, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Grimaldi, and his brother, Paul Hargraves, along with his parents. George grew up in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School in 1953. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he earned a BS in Business Administration in 1957, and a Master of Accounting Degree in 1967. He began his career at Coopers & Lybrand and eventually started the firm of George F. Hargraves, CPA in the Boston area. George was known for his generosity, his love of history and biography, his sense of humor, and his fierce devotion to his family and the New England Patriots. A Celebration of George's Life will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Czelusniak Funeral Home, with Calling Hours at 11:00AM, followed by a service at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the research for a cure for ALS at The Angel Fund, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. Czelusniak Funeral Home 413-584-3585



