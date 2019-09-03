|
HAYES, George F. "Fred" Of Melrose, Sept. 1, 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of Shirley M. (Glass) Hayes with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Devoted father of Cheryl A. Hayes of Stoneham, and the late Brian F. Hayes. Loving brother of his twin, Robert E. Hayes and his wife Marie of Mansfield, and the late Harold Thomson. Proud Uncle of Glenn Hayes and his wife Michelle, and great uncle of Jennifer and Nicholas. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Fred's life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4-8pm, and for his Funeral Service at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, celebrated on Saturday at 10am. Interment with Military Honors presented by the US Army at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Fred's memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, MA. 02176. For online tribute or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019