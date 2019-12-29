|
|
JENKINS, George F. Jr. Age 80, of Canton, passed away at home December 28th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marla L. (Balboni). Father of George F. Jenkins, III and his wife Eva of Bourne, Michael H. Jenkins and his significant other Virginia Marinaro of Easton, Daniel T. Jenkins and his wife Julie of Canton, Amy L. Jenkins-Sutton and her husband Peter of Canton and the late Charles P. Jenkins. Brother of Marcia Bogdanchik and her late husband Robert of Wrentham, Patricia Cavouto and her husband Frank of N.J., Eleanor Connolly and her husband John of Canton, Cheryl Barry and her husband James of Boxboro, and the late William D. Jenkins and his wife Judy Jenkins, formerly of Canton, of Dartmouth. Grandfather of Nicholas, Emily, Victoria, Thomas, Grace, and James Jenkins and Christopher, Jonathan, Matthew and Angela Sutton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Friday morning at 11 am. Visiting Hours omitted. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Celebration of George's Life immediately following the burial on Friday at Brook Meadow Country Club, 100 Everendon Rd., Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. John School Foundation, Box 604, Canton, MA 02021 or to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019