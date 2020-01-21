|
|
KINNALLY, George F. Jr. Age 72 of Mashpee, formerly of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly at Brigham and Women's Hospital on January 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janet Kinnally and son of the late George Sr. and Dorothea Kinnally.
George served as a Captain in the United States Air Force after he graduated from University of Massachusetts, Amherst and received his M. B. A. at the University of Utah. He was a stockbroker with AG Edwards until he retired.
George was a brilliant, unassuming man. He had infinite curiosity about every subject (science, history, literature, film, music, sports). He was his family's own personal Google. He lived his life with purpose and joy and squeezed as much fun as he could in his retirement years. He traveled six continents with his wife, (planning every detail); always worked at his golf game with his friends (in 2013 he got a hole-in- one); captained his boat, The Bear Dance, for 25 years in the waters off Martha's Vineyard and the Cape. Most of all, he loved planning adventures: with Janet, his special son, Brian, his loving daughter Erin, and his namesake grandson, Noah George. He had a wonderful life.
In addition to his loving wife Janet of 50 years, George is survived by two children Erin Kinnally and husband James Hoglund of Woodland, CA, and Brian Kinnally of Brookline; his brother Kevin Kinnally of Boxford, his grandson Noah George Hoglund and many nieces and nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Diane Hickey.
A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), MASHPEE on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A Visitation will also be held at Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm in the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Great Neck Woods Cemetery in Mashpee.
In lieu of flowers, in his memory, a donation can be made to Step by Step Supportive Services, 1470 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446 or to The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, Post Office Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020