Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St.
WEST NEWTON, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
1321 Centre St.
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MALLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE F. MALLOY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE F. MALLOY Obituary
MALLOY, George F. Of Mashpee and Naples, FL, formerly of Newton, June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth (Carter). Loving father of Catherine Brossi and her husband Dan of Onset, Deborah Buiser and her husband Ed of Mansfield, Lynne Dunn and her husband Bill of Sturbridge and Karen Coletti and her husband Chuck of Sudbury. Devoted grandfather of 11: Danielle, Deanna and Teresa Brossi, Matt and Julia Buiser, Billy, Kyle, his wife Danielle and Brian Dunn, and Steven, Jeff and Jack Coletti. Also survived by his siblings: Matthew and Barbara Malloy, Ione Malloy, Patricia Malloy, John and Dorothy Malloy, Paul and Sally Malloy and Nancy and Paul Quinlan as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:30AM in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Tuesday from 5-8PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Malloy's memory may be made to at MichaelJFox.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for George F. MALLOY
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now