Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
For more information about
GEORGE THERIAULT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE THERIAULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE F. THERIAULT Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE F. THERIAULT Jr. Obituary
THERIAULT, George F. Jr. Age 77, of Newbury, NH passed away April 27, 2020. Born in Hanover, NH, he attended the American University in Paris and graduated from Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT. George spent more than three and a half decades working at the New Hampshire Association of the Blind (now Future in Sight) in Concord, NH. He began with a role in development to move on to become NHAB's CEO before retiring in 2016. He was involved with several non-profit agencies helping further their philanthropic efforts on behalf of the public, as well as serving on several non-profit boards. A dedication to helping others was of utmost importance to him. As a younger man, George taught parachuting and skiing and was an avid kayaker, fisherman and sailor. An accomplished musician, he played banjo, guitar and mandolin. George is survived by his wife, Celia, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Stu Wallace of Concord, NH, his brother-in-law and sister-in law, Thomas and Rachel Weeden of North Woodstock, NH, his nephew, Ethan Wallace of Plymouth, NH, his niece and nephew-in-law, Margaret Wallace and Mark Santoski of Dover, NH, his niece and nephew-in-law, Michele Chappaz and Christian Samuelson of Montreal, Canada, plus many other family members. George was a generous, caring and kind man who will be sorely missed. With his passing an extraordinary light has gone out in the world. At this time, no Memorial Services are planned. In the future, it will be a private family affair. Memorial donations in George's name may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for George F. Jr. THERIAULT
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -