MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
GEORGE FEARNLEY

GEORGE FEARNLEY Obituary
FEARNLEY, George In Peabody, formerly of Waltham. January 21, 2020, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Edith I. (Powers) Fearnley. Loving father of Elaine Fearnley of Newburyport and Lynn Nalewanski and her husband Lee of West Newbury. Loving grandfather of Derek & Stephen Dexter, Melissa Neal, Dustin Pelley & Melanie Pinedo. Also loved by 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 - 11 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. US Navy Veteran, WW II. Memorials in George's name may be made to the Navy Marine Corp Relief Society www.nmcrs.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
