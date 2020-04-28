|
LOGAN, George Francis Formerly of Dorchester and resident of Sarasota, FL and Pocasset, MA, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He leaves his devoted wife of 20 years, Adele (Bornstein) Emanuel-Logan. He is survived by his sons, John M. Logan of Boston and Michael J. Logan and his wife Jonna of Belmont. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Brendan, Kevin, Brian, Michaela, Daniel and Joseph and 3 great-grandchildren. He was the stepfather to the late Michael Emanuel of Randolph. He was the son of the late John and Celia Logan of Donegal, Ireland. He was the brother of the late PFC John J. Logan, his late sister Mary B. Donovan of Weymouth, his late brother James M. Logan of Harwich and leaves behind his dear sister Ann P. DeMille and her husband William DeMille of Abington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at [email protected] or to the Alzheimers Organization at Act.Alz.Org A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date with his final resting place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020