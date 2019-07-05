|
|
LOMBARD, George Francis "Frankie" Retired Guidance Counselor at Everett High School, of Andover, formerly of Everett and Roslindale, July 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late George Lombard and Julia Lombard Dame, and stepson of the late Edgar Dame. Brother of Sheila Kukstis & her husband Paul of Scituate and William Lombard & his wife Coleen of St. Petersburg, FL. Proud uncle of Christopher & James Kukstis, Emily Voigt, Daniel & Sean Lombard, & Deidre Lackie. Great-uncle of Otto and Ada Voigt. Cousin of George and Diane Curran, Linda Marino, Christina, Joseph, Ted, Tom, Paul and late William Coleman. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Monday, July 8 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Roslindale. Memorials in George's name may be made to "The George Francis Lombard Memorial Scholarship" to benefit a graduating Everett High School student. gofundme.com/george-francis-lombard-memorial-scholarship-fund For directions, obituary, and online guestbook see www.staugustineparish.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2019