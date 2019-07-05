Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
43 Essex St.
Andover, MA
More Obituaries for GEORGE LOMBARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE FRANCIS "FRANKIE" LOMBARD

GEORGE FRANCIS "FRANKIE" LOMBARD Obituary
LOMBARD, George Francis "Frankie" Retired Guidance Counselor at Everett High School, of Andover, formerly of Everett and Roslindale, July 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late George Lombard and Julia Lombard Dame, and stepson of the late Edgar Dame. Brother of Sheila Kukstis & her husband Paul of Scituate and William Lombard & his wife Coleen of St. Petersburg, FL. Proud uncle of Christopher & James Kukstis, Emily Voigt, Daniel & Sean Lombard, & Deidre Lackie. Great-uncle of Otto and Ada Voigt. Cousin of George and Diane Curran, Linda Marino, Christina, Joseph, Ted, Tom, Paul and late William Coleman. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Monday, July 8 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Roslindale. Memorials in George's name may be made to "The George Francis Lombard Memorial Scholarship" to benefit a graduating Everett High School student. gofundme.com/george-francis-lombard-memorial-scholarship-fund For directions, obituary, and online guestbook see www.staugustineparish.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2019
