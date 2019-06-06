HAROULES, George G. Of Littleton, formerly of Lexington, June 5, 2019. Husband of the late Sylvia Haroules (Ripley). Father of Dianne H. Tarabelli and her husband Joseph of Mashpee, Gabrielle H. Fecteau and her husband Douglas of South Hamilton, Mark G. Haroules and his wife Alice of Westford, Stephen G. Haroules and his wife Heather of Roanoke, VA, Anthony M. Haroules and his wife Melissa of Littleton, and the late Bryan J. Haroules and his surviving wife Karen of Freedom, NH. Brother of the late James Haroules. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.



On Thursday, June 5, 2019 our country lost one of it's most brilliant minds; and a humble, giving, devoted husband, father and son. George at the age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Littleton. Son of immigrant parents from Ireland and Greece, he was born in Newton, Massachusetts and grew up in Brighton, Massachusetts. George graduated from Boston Latin High School in 1948, Northeastern University in 1952, with degrees in Physics, Electronics, and Math. George was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Upon returning from the war as a Radar System Engineer, he began his working career for various divisions of the United States government; including the United States Airforce, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the US Department of Transportation, until retirement from the Federal Government in 1985. Travelling the globe during his years in the private sector he continued to consult and provide technical assistance to the US Government with his knowledge and expertise in the field of radar surveillance and communication systems. George also holds six US patents as well as authoring and co- authoring numerous publications and technical papers. A lifelong resident of Lexington, George was heavily involved in Lexington Youth Hockey, Little League Baseball and Girls Softball.



Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Wednesday, June 12 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. Interment Mass. National Cemetery in Bourne, Wednesday at 2pm, where officers of the United States Army will recognize his honorable service by presenting military honors. Lexington 781-862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary