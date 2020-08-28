1/1
GEORGE G. KOUGIAS
1961 - 2020
KOUGIAS, George, G. Age 59, of Falmouth, formerly of Norwood, died peacefully at home on August 10th of non-COVID related natural causes. George was the son of the late George C and Kathleen L of Norwood. He leaves siblings Elaine and Karen of Norwood, Susan (deceased), Steven of Falmouth, and Barbara Phillips of Westwood. Also survived by nephew Karl Baer of Norwood and nieces Abigail and Grace. He leaves behind numerous friends and the supportive community established by Bill W. George was very eclectic and had many interests including photography, painting and writing. He was an avid music lover and had a vast knowledge of different musical genres. Raised in Norwood, MA, he is a graduate of Norwood High School and Dean College. Services will be private. Donations to honor George may be made in his name to the Falmouth Food Pantry online at FalmouthServiceCenter.Org/make-a-donation.html or mailed to The Falmouth Service Center, PO BOX 208, Falmouth, MA 02541.

View the online memorial for George, G. KOUGIAS


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
