BANE, George H. Of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Swampscott, MA, passed away on September 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Helen Bane, who predeceased him in 2007. He was the adored father of Richard (Liz) of Boston, MA and Kenneth (Barbara) of Marblehead, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Lauren, Jared, Harrison and Haley, and the sweet great-grandfather of Elle, Michael, Brody, George and Skylar.
George was raised by hard working immigrant parents in Beverly, MA, and enlisted in the Army Air Force in World War II to serve his country. He flew 32 successful missions over Europe as a B-17 fighter pilot, and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant after VE Day.
After the war, he returned to Boston University on the GI Bill and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Accounting. Following graduation, he bravely set out as an entrepreneur, first as a door-to-door salesman, then as one of the first nursing home owners in Massachusetts. His work ethic was without peer, and his focus on detail was remarkable, even up to his final days. His staff members chided him about the George Bane School of Economics, where watching pennies allowed him to save dollars. However his commitment to quality care and to the staff with whom he worked was his true legacy, which still endures today.
He was active in his community, serving as a Trustee of Lynn Five Cents Savings Bank, and as a member of the Board of Governors of Kernwood Country Club, where he served as president in the early 1990's. He was also a founding member of Temple Emanuel in Marblehead, MA.
In his retirement, he and Helen moved to Delray Beach, FL, where they enjoyed a beautiful life filled with golf, bridge and a million friends.
His greatest legacy is the family he leaves behind. George was filled with love, warmth, kindness, grace, fun, and humility, all traits which have passed down through three generations. Private Services will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers, please honor George with a donation to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019