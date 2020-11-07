1/
GEORGE H. LEVYA Jr.
LEVYA, George H. Jr. Of New Durham, NH, formerly of Walpole, November 6, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Ross) Levya. Loving father of Karen Murphy and her husband, John, of Walpole, Kevin Levya-Gardner and his wife, Brenda, of Cincinnati, and Kim Levya and his wife, Joanne, of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Alex, Ryan, Danielle, Ashley, and Michael; and great-grandfather of Emma. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend George's Life Celebration on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Graveside Service will take place in the spring at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the charity of your choice. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
