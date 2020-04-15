|
BERRY, George Houston Of Somerville, MA. Beloved husband of Ellin Reisner and loving father of Alison Jean Berry of Dobbs Ferry, NY and Amy Berry Brockbank of Oakland, CA, passed away from Covid 19 on April 13, 2020 at the Belmont Manor Nursing Center. George was born in El Paso, TX to Col. O. Jay Berry (USAF) and Georgia Landrum Berry. George will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, intellectual curiosity and creativity. He graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA and was a National Merit Scholar. He received his BS from MIT with a degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. For more than 25 years, he was a Professor of Computer Science at Wentworth Institute of Technology and was the Computer Science Department Chair for many years. He loved teaching and referred to himself as the Professor of Interesting Stuff. George also enjoyed playing and improvising on the piano, long bike rides, writing fiction and traveling. George served in the US Navy as a lieutenant in the Engineering Corp during the Viet Nam War. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Jean Berry of Cambridge, MA. Services at Temple Israel Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Remembrances in memory of George may be made to the Welcome Project, Somerville, MA c/o the Animal Rescue League at arlboston.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020