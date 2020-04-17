Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE HOWARD MORSE Jr.


1927 - 2020
GEORGE HOWARD MORSE Jr. Obituary
MORSE, George Howard Jr. Age 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in North Easton, MA, with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Audrey S. Morse. Born on September 13, 1927 in North Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late George Howard Morse and the late Frances (Rioux) Morse. "Howard" was a graduate of Tabor Academy, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Babson College and proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Naval Reserve. He joined his father and his Uncle Finn in the family cranberry business, Morse Brothers Inc., as part of the Ocean Spray Cranberry Cooperative. Howard served as a Director and as Chairman of Ocean Spray and operated a successful insurance agency, Holman Insurance Company. In addition to his wife, Audrey, he leaves his children: George H. "Chip" Morse, III of North Easton, MA and Pamela Smith of North Attleboro, MA, as well with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Howard to "The G. Howard Morse & Frances Rioux Morse Scholarship Fund-North Attleboro Scholarship Fund" at NASF, P.O. Box 926, North Attleboro, MA 02761. To view the complete obituary or to send a written expression of sympathy, please visit dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020
