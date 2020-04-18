|
|
BISHOP, Dr. George Hugh Jr. Age 87, formerly of Carlisle, MA and Groton, MA, died on April 13, 2020 at Wingate Residences of Haverhill, MA. For 64 years, he was the loving husband of Nadine Rice Bishop, married in July 1955. George lived a rich life defined not just by his professional accomplishments, but even more so by his love of friends and especially his family. Born in Hackensack, NJ on February 3, 1933, he was the son of the late George Hugh Bishop and Catherine Donnelly Bishop. George graduated from high school in Clifton, NJ, and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering from Cornell University in 1955. He completed his Master's degree at Ohio State University while living in Columbus, OH and working for the Battelle Memorial Institute, a non-profit applied science and technology development company. He later returned to Cornell where he earned his Ph.D in Metallurgy and Material Science. While completing his Doctoral thesis, George enjoyed teaching at Corning Community College. While there he began selling vegetables and plants he raised---continuing his lifelong dedication and love of gardening. After receiving his Ph.D, he accepted a post-doctoral position at the Division of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University, and the family moved to Lexington, MA. Wherever George and Nadine lived, they were involved members of their community and its local Methodist church. While in Lexington, they were the Senior Youth Group Advisors at the Methodist Church. In 1967, George accepted a position at the US Army Corporate Materials Lab's Materials and Mechanics Research Center located in Watertown, MA, on the site of the former Watertown Arsenal. Through friends at church, George and Nadine learned about Carlisle, MA, where they purchased their home of 44 years in 1968. At the time of his retirement from the US Army in 1995, George was the Director of the Army Materials Research Lab and assisted in writing its history. While living in Carlisle, George and Nadine were active members in the community and at their church, The First Religious Society (FRS). George joined the Carlisle Conservation Commission and was extremely proud of the land that the Commission was able to preserve for the use of generations to come. One of these parcels was Foss Farm and George was a founding member of the Community Gardens created there. Through FRS, George later became an active volunteer of Habitat for Humanity and directed the landscaping installation at several of the homes built by his team. In 2012, George and Nadine relocated to Groton, MA, where they were active in the Groton Senior Center, helping to start its Garden Club, and in the First Parish Church of Groton. George is survived by his wife, Nadine; his daughter Janis Tripodakis of Athens, Greece; son and daughter-in-law Tom and Mary Bishop; and daughter and son-in law Alisa and Daniel Barton, all of Newburyport, MA. George was cherished by his three children, ten grandchildren: Elli, Emilia, Dimitri, Natalia, Philip, George, and Peter Tripodakis, Katelin and Ryan Bishop, and Christopher Barton, and eight great-grandchildren. His extended family included his very dear friend Astrid V. (Gallagher) Abbott of Concord, MA. George was universally known for his kindness, intellect, and willingness to help anyone in need. He was an avid gardener and many remember the lessons he taught about gardening, tapping maple trees to make maple syrup, and life in general. In a memoir recently completed for his family, he and Nadine identified the theme to their life: "Love Always: Boundless, enduring love for each other and our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We have sustained some difficult times and savored many joyful times – together and with love. So, if there is a message to be learned from our story, it is care for one another and embrace life with love." A celebration of George's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , telephone: 800-272-3900. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020