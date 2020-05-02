Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CARLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. CARLSEN


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE J. CARLSEN Obituary
CARLSEN, George J. Died peacefully in his home in Burlington, MA at the age of 84 with his loving family by his side. Born on October 15,1935 to Isabella and George Carlsen in Brooklyn NY. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Carlsen and his sister Barbara DiOrio. Survived by his loving wife Barbara (Jannini) Carlsen of 62 'glorious years', his children Brenda and Dan Driscoll, Chris and Tracy Carlsen, and Rita and Don MacKinnon. 'Grampy' to his grandchildren Lauren, Daniel, David, and Robert. Grampy is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Logan, Landon, Jaxon, and Kinsley. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. Funeral Services will be private. For obituary and online guestbook, see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -