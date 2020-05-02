|
CARLSEN, George J. Died peacefully in his home in Burlington, MA at the age of 84 with his loving family by his side. Born on October 15,1935 to Isabella and George Carlsen in Brooklyn NY. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Carlsen and his sister Barbara DiOrio. Survived by his loving wife Barbara (Jannini) Carlsen of 62 'glorious years', his children Brenda and Dan Driscoll, Chris and Tracy Carlsen, and Rita and Don MacKinnon. 'Grampy' to his grandchildren Lauren, Daniel, David, and Robert. Grampy is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Logan, Landon, Jaxon, and Kinsley. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. Funeral Services will be private. For obituary and online guestbook, see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020