HALLETT, George J. Age 88, of Hingham, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, passed away peacefully November 18th. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Foley) and the late Lucy M. (Candela). Devoted father of Robert G. Hallett and his wife Joanne of Needham, Gerard P. Hallett and his wife Holly of North Andover and Lorraine A. Jewkes and her husband Peter of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Laura, Christopher and Katie Hallett and Grace Jewkes. Great-grandfather of Luca Hallett. Brother of Richard Hallett of FL, Carol Kelm and her husband Richard of Stoughton, and Brenda Goodwin of North Reading. Also survived by his beloved companion Pauline Williams of Hingham. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Saturday morning at 12 noon. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Veteran of the United States Navy Reserves. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019