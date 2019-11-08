|
MARSHALL, George J. Age 91, of Newton passed away on November 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah (nee Kushner) the love of his life, who passed away in 2012. George was a loving father to three sons and three daughters-in-law: William & Patti (nee Gack) Marshall, David & Ariela (nee Kohen) Marshall, and Lawrence Marshall & Michelle Oberman. He was a source of joy to his grandchildren: Rachel Marshall, Jesica Marshall, Steven & Jaclyn Marshall, Dina Marshall, Jonathan Marshall & Elizabeth Klein, Traci Marshall, Hanna Oberman, and Noa Oberman. He also leaves three great-grandchildren: Jason Jope, Joel Marshall, and Lily Marshall. A proud veteran of the National Guard, George served a term as Commander of the Massachusetts region of the Jewish War Veterans and countless terms as Commander of Post 211. He breathed new life into the Post through his vision and tireless work. For example, George was an early originator of the program distributing socks to needy veterans. George worked mightily to raise funds for Israel, and he and Sarah traveled to Israel 10 times. He was twice honored as Man of the Year by Israel Bonds and also awarded the City of Newton Peace Award. Professionally, George founded The Marshall Company, a CPA firm. He was immensely proud of his two sons William and David who later joined the practice. Services will be held at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Sunday, November 10 at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park in West Roxbury, MA. Shiva will be held the following week at George's home. Donations are encouraged to the George J. and Sarah K. Marshall Memorial Scholarship Fund, Jewish War Veterans Post 211, c/o David Marshall, 4 Royal Court, Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019