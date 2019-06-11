NIXON, George J. III Of Walpole, June 6, beloved son of George (Jim) Nixon Jr. and his wife Gail of Walpole. Father of Darren Nixon and his wife Ashley of Brooklyn, NY. Brother of Linda Attwood and her husband Scott of Volente, TX, Karen Drummey and her husband Timothy of East Walpole, David Nixon and his wife Franklin of Gloucester, Jodi Verderber and her husband Joe of Walpole, Peter Nixon and his wife Jennifer of Wrentham, Kate Procaccini and her husband Joe of East Walpole and Andrew Nixon and her husband Heather of Walpole. Grandfather of Taylor, Sienna, Violet and Emilia. Also survived by his godfather Peter Nixon and his wife Phyllis of Millis, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and 22 nieces and nephews, all who loved and will miss him very much. Services in the Epiphany Episcopal Church, Walpole Friday, June 14 at 10:00a.m. Relatives and friends invited, Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home, 892 Main Street, WALPOLE. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Walpole Community Food Pantry, 1303 Washington Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole



