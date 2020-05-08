|
NOLAN, George J. Jr. Of Georgetown, passed away on Thursday, May 7th. Beloved husband of Francesca Nolan ( DeVellis). Loving son of George J. Nolan, Sr. of New Hampshire and Karen (Gillespie) Nolan of East Boston. Devoted father of Cameron G. Nolan. Cherished brother of Jodi Festa of East Boston. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com George will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020