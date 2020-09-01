1/
GEORGE J. OELSCHLAGEL
OELSCHLAGEL, George J. Of Walpole, Aug 31. Beloved husband of Phyllis I. (Drake) and dear father of Dean S., and his wife Cheryl, of Halifax, and Kim Galvin of Walpole. Proud grandfather of Kerry Anne Armstrong, and her husband Robb, of Lowell. Brother of the late Gladys Allen, and the late Lillian Buckman. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 pm at the May Funeral Home, 85 Nichols St., NORWOOD. Funeral and interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc., 72 E. Concord St., C3, Boston, MA 02118 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for George J. OELSCHLAGEL


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
