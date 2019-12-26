|
RIZZO, George J. Of Natick, formerly of Wellesley, Dec. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice (Huggardy) Rizzo. Devoted father of Julie Regenauer and her husband Michael and Robyn Rizzo, all of Natick, Christopher Rizzo and his wife Karen of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and the late Jerome Rizzo. Also survived by six grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4-8pm. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Church, Wellesley, Monday, Dec. 30 at 10am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. George F. Doherty & Sons
Wellesley
781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019