Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SHUTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. SHUTT


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE J. SHUTT Obituary
SHUTT, George J. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. January 1, 2020. Father of Paul M. Schutt of Waltham and Michael J. Shutt (Michelle) of Hudson; grandfather of McKayla, Riley and Nathan; brother of Mary Smith of Forestburg, TX, Virginia Bryant (Stephen) of Brewster, Paul Smith of Watertown and half-brother to Danielle Ramsey of Wareham and Michelle MacLean of Stoneham; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Tuesday, January 7th from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by his Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Burial is private. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit ww.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -