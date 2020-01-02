|
|
SHUTT, George J. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. January 1, 2020. Father of Paul M. Schutt of Waltham and Michael J. Shutt (Michelle) of Hudson; grandfather of McKayla, Riley and Nathan; brother of Mary Smith of Forestburg, TX, Virginia Bryant (Stephen) of Brewster, Paul Smith of Watertown and half-brother to Danielle Ramsey of Wareham and Michelle MacLean of Stoneham; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember George's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Tuesday, January 7th from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by his Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Burial is private. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit ww.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020